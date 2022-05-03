Former Torre del Mar National Police station up for auction The starting price is set at just under 1.5 million and interested parties have until 20 May to submit their bids for the 1,065 square metre premises

More than two years after the transfer of the National Police Station in Torre del Mar, in February 2020, from the Avenida de Andalucía to a new building in the Cuesta del Visillo area, near the entrance to the town, the Interior Ministry has put the old building, where the station was based for almost three decades, up for auction. The period for submitting bids is open until 20 May, with a starting price of almost 1.5 million euros for commercial premises of 1,065 square metres.

The Torre del Mar building is just one of a number of properties that the government is auctioning off. The others are the former National Police headquarters in Jerez de la Frontera, for 1,475,542 euros and 736,593 euros; the former Civil Guard barracks in Alcolea del Pinar in Guadalajara for 887,783.4 euros; the former Civil Guard barracks in Sigüenza, also in Guadalajara, for 393,770.7 euros; and the former National Police Station in Zaragoza for 402,281 euros.

In the case of the former National Police Station in Torre del Mar, the initial auction price has been set at 1,488,242 euros, but if not sold the first time round, it would be reduced to 1,265,005.7 euros with a guarantee of 74,412.1 euros.

Bids

Bids will be accepted until 2 pm. on Friday, 20 May 2022, at the General Registry of the Ministry of the Interior, Calle Amador de los Ríos, number 7, Madrid, as well as at any of the registries referred to in article 16.4 of Law 39/2015, of 1 October, on the Common Administrative Procedure of Public Administrations. In this case, a copy of the sheet bearing the stamp of the registry where the documentation has been submitted must be sent to the email address giese.ventas@interior.es.

The auction specifications may be consulted at https://oagiese.ses.mir.es/publico/giese, or from Monday to Friday at the offices of the GIESE O.A., calle Evaristo San Miguel, number 8, 3rd floor, Madrid, between 9am and 2pm. The public auction for the sale of the aforementioned properties will be held at 10am on 6 June 2022, at the headquarters of GIESE O.A., calle Evaristo San Miguel, number 8, 2nd floor, Madrid.

In a council meeting held last August, Vélez-Málaga town hall unanimously approved a motion to begin negotiations with the central government to obtain a reduction in the price of the former police headquarters, as well as the old Post Office on Plaza de Capuchinos, which is also in disuse.