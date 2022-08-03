Flight training school in south of Spain gets approval to issue UK pilot flying licences The Aerodynamics Academy aeronautical training centre will provide courses, following the agreement signed with the British Falcon Flight Training Academy and with the approval of the CAA

Following Brexit future UK pilots need to have EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) and CAA (Civil Aviation Authority) qualifications to operate in Europe and a Malaga company has the facilities and means necessary for high-flyers to obtain their flight licences.

As such, the Aerodynamics Academy aeronautical training centre, with sites in the Axarquía town of Trapiche and Malaga city, is now able to provide training courses for UK commercial pilots, following the agreement signed with the British Falcon Flight Training Academy and gaining the approval of the British Civil Aviation Authority

Juan Manuel, CEO of Aerodynamics Academy, explained that "Falcon and Aerodynamics are two companies that share the same values and offer quality services. Our facilities, equipped with the latest technology, allow us to offer from initial flight training courses to airline pilot, as well as training for cabin crew, flight mechanics or drone pilots. We have both aircraft and simulators and our own airline. Our goal is to attract the best candidates and help them develop their true potential," he said.

Flight simulators

Aerodynamics' facilities include a number of high-tech and innovative flight simulators, such as an Airbus A320 simulator, cabin crew training simulators, along with a fleet of single and twin-engine aircraft that it operates from its Malaga facility.

In addition, the company is approved as a pilot school (ATO), private charter passenger transport (AOC), aeronautical maintenance centre (CAMO and Part-145) and mechanics school (Part-147), and offers specific training for both aircraft type and cabin crew, "making it the most complete aeronautical training centre in Spain", said García.

Anoop Singh Bamrah FRAeS, director of Falcon Group, commented that "airlines are facing an increasing demand for qualifications. That is why this partnership between the two companies will fill a gap in the market, offering students the EASA and CAA qualifications from the UK and all under the Spanish sun".

Falcon Group based at London's Biggin Hill Airport has a long history in the aviation sector working with airlines, governments, MROs, national authorities and educational institutions. It is also home to one of the UK's leading flight schools. With this alliance, both schools will offer students the EASA and CAA UK qualifications.