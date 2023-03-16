Five arrested after wave of burglaries in the Axarquía In one of the break-ins thieves took firearms and ammunition. People were detained in Periana, Fuengirola, Torre del Mar and Alcaucín

Five people have been arrested following a wave of burglaries in rural areas of the Axarquía

Guardia Civil officers arrested five people as allegedly being responsible for 14 burglaries in rural areas of the Axarquía last week. Operation Villabella-Alberquillas began at the end of 2021 after a series of incidents were reported to the police.

Over the course of several months, the suspects allegedly committed up to 14 thefts in homes located in Canillas de Aceituno, Alcaucín, Periana and La Viñuela and in some cases the break-ins happened when the owners were at home. In one of the incidents the criminals stole firearms and ammunition.

The five perpetrators were identified and four of them were arrested at their places of residence in Periana, Fuengirola, Torre del Mar and Alcaucín.

A few days later, a police patrol in Periana, which was working in the early hours, spotted a suspicious looking vehicle driving around a residential area. They stopped the car and identified the driver who turned out to be the fifth alleged perpetrator. The person was arrested.

The five detainees are due to appear in court charged with 14 crimes of burglary and illegal possession of weapons.