First private hospital on eastern strip of the Costa del Sol to be ready by 2027

HM Hospitales sign on Las Canteras in Vélez-Málaga where the private hospital will be built

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Friday, 1 November 2024, 14:14

Following the Junta de Andalucía’s approval of the environmental report last week, Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol is now moving ahead with plans to build a 50-bed private hospital in the town.

The new hospital, the first private one of its kind to be built in the Axarquía, will be located on the land next to the Camino de Torrox road, between Vélez-Málaga and Caleta de Vélez, on an area known locally as ‘Las Canteras’.

According to the developer the Madrid-based HM Hospitales group the hospital could be ready in 2027. The announcement came following a meeting between the company and the town hall on Wednesday 30 October.

Zoom The meeting between Vélez-Málaga town hall and HM Hospitales on Wednesday. SUR

“This meeting has been essential to review all the necessary aspects and ensure that this ambitious project moves forward with the speed and quality that our town deserves,” town hall sources said in a statement.

“With an investment of 20 million euros, the new hospital will not only improve healthcare in the area, but will also become an engine for local employment, generating around a hundred jobs. This will be the only private hospital on the eastern coast of Andalucía, and will have six operating theatres and 50 beds,” the statement said.