Fire prevention work carried out in Axarquía mountains as drought continues The aim is to reduce the density of the pine forest and encourage the development of other regenerating species such as holm and cork oak

Work is being carried out in the Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama mountains in the Axarquía in order to prevent forest fires. The forests being treated are located in the villages of Canillas de Albaida, Canillas de Aceituno, Salares and Alcaucín.

The aim of the work is to reduce the density of existing pine forest vegetation in the areas. According to a press release from Andalucía’s regional government, the Junta, this will improve the conservation conditions of the pine forest and reduce the risk of fire as well as favour the development of other regenerating species that appear under the pine forest, such as holm and cork oak.

The work will also aimed at improving access to the most difficult areas of the forest by recovering and improving fire prevention and extinguishing paths. The area is populated by pine forests (Pinus pinaster and Pinus nigra) which have been planted from the 1970s onwards.

In general they create dense areas of woodland with little floral diversity and little presence of scrub and other tree species, which leads to a high risk of pests and also of fires due to the large amount of dry biomass, with abundant branches.

In addition to the work in the mountains, there is a ban in place on agricultural burning and barbecues in natural recreation areas. The Sierras de Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama Natural Park covers an area of approximately 40,657 hectares, which is divided between the provinces of Granada and Malaga.