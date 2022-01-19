Emergency Plan activated as fire in lorry loaded with potassium nitrate forces closure of A-7 motorway near Rincón de la Victoria The incident happened at 5.10pm and has caused more than five kilometres of traffic jams, with the only alternative being the old N-340 coastal road

A fire in a lorry carrying potassium nitrate has forced the A-7 Mediterranean motorway to close completely in both directions this Wednesday afternoon, 19 January, at kilometre 254, near Rincón de la Victoria. A column of smoke coming from the vehicle is visible from several kilometres around.

Sources at the Traffic Control Centre in Malaga have informed SUR that the incident occurred at 5.10pm and that half an hour later it was causing traffic jams of up to five kilometres in both directions. The only alternative route for drivers is along the old N-340 coastal road which goes through Rincón de la Victoria.

The Guardia Civil, Local Police and fire engines are at the scene. At the moment it is not known if there are any injuries. As reported by 112 through social media networks, more than twenty calls have been received.

The delegate of the Junta de Andalucía in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, has activated level one of the Emergency Plan due to the risk of accidents in the transport of dangerous goods by road and rail caused by the incident.