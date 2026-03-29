Primera RFEF: Antequera CF edged out late on in dramatic five-goal thriller Marbella FC and Juventud de Torremolinos also lost in a damaging round for Malaga province sides in Spain's third tier

SUR Sunday, 29 March 2026, 23:47 Share

Malaga province’s representatives endured a punishing round of Primera RFEF fixtures as all three sides lost on the road.

Defeats for Antequera CF, Marbella FC and Juventud de Torremolinos dented their respective ambitions heading into the closing stretch of the season.

Atlético B 3-2 Antequera CF

Antequera suffered the most dramatic setback, conceding twice late on to fall 3-2 against Atlético B on Sunday.

They twice took the lead through Bassele and Aspra, putting themselves 2-1 ahead against the Madrid side’s reserves going into stoppage time. However, the game turned chaotic in the closing stages.

Two penalties for the hosts in stoppage time completed the turnaround, while Antequera finished with nine players following two red cards.

Despite the defeat, they remain within reach of the play-off positions, though this loss slows their momentum and leaves them in mid-table.

Hércules 2-0 Marbella FC

Later in the evening, Marbella’s struggles continued as they went down 2-0 away to Hércules, a result that further damages their survival hopes.

They were competitive for much of the contest but conceded twice late in the first half, which ultimately proved decisive.

They were unable to mount a response after the break and remain in the relegation zone.

With time running out, they are increasingly in need of a swift turnaround to keep their hopes of staying in the division alive.

Gimnàstic 2-0 Juventud de Torremolinos

Juventud de Torremolinos were also beaten, falling 2-0 at Gimnàstic on Saturday after holding firm for long periods.

They kept the hosts at bay throughout the first half and into the second before conceding with around half an hour remaining.

Chasing an equaliser left them exposed, and Gimnàstic added a second goal in the final minute to seal the result.

Despite the defeat, they remain comfortably clear of the relegation zone and still well positioned in the table.