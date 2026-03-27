Sun set to shine on Semana Santa processions, for the first part of the week at least

SUR in English MALAGA. Friday, 27 March 2026, 12:51 Share

Holy brotherhoods and churches across Malaga province have been putting final touches to their Semana Santa processions. Thousands of participants have been glued to the weather forecasts in the hope rain will not disrupt carefully laid plans. So far, the early part of the week at least looks set to be sunny.

As in every corner of Spain, towns and villages across the province - including those along the Costa del Sol - will stage these traditional events in the lead-up to marking the crucifixion of Christ on Good Friday. After a break on Easter Saturday, processions celebrating the Resurrection of Christ take place on Easter Sunday (4 April).

Many places also hold a procession this weekend for Palm Sunday (Domingo de Ramos).

As usual, Malaga city centre is venue to the most spectacular processions - spread over the evenings from Palm Sunday to Good Friday - drawing huge crowds, with public transport running later than usual.

Elsewhere, the days of processions vary, with Ronda, Marbella and Vélez-Málaga among the key attractions. Even the smallest villages hold events on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.