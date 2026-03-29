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Andrés, Juarros and Funes have all signed two-year extensions. Málaga CF

Malaga CF tie down coach and sporting director until 2028

Juan Francisco Funes and Loren Juarros will remain in their roles for a further two seasons, ensuring continuity as the team pushes for promotion to La Liga

Antonio Góngora / Marina Rivas

Sunday, 29 March 2026, 20:20

Though the announcement had been expected for some time, Malaga CF have now officially confirmed the contract renewals of both head coach Juan Francisco Funes and sporting director Loren Juarros in recognition of the side's upturn in fortunes on the field.

With ten rounds of the Segunda season remaining, the pair have been tied down for the next two seasons, alongside assistant coach Juan Carlos Andrés for the same period.

Funes took charge of the first team in November, replacing Sergio Pellicer, and has overseen 18 league matches since then, during which Malaga have collected 40 points, establishing themselves as one of the standout sides in the division.

Speaking after signing, Funes said: "We’ve got the hardest part ahead, but also the most rewarding. This year is very special and I’m lucky to be part of a clear plan with the club."

Upward trajectory

Meanwhile, the renewal of Juarros, who joined Malaga in 2023 to lead a major restructure of the sporting department, reflects the club’s satisfaction with the results achieved under his direction.

Since his arrival, Malaga have progressed from Primera RFEF back to Segunda, with the team now positioned to challenge for promotion.

Juarros commented: "We have a future we must keep reinforcing so it is stable and viable. We are responsible for continuing the project, the first team and the academy, and it is very satisfying to do so."

Belief in youth development

Both Funes and Juarros highlighted the importance of the club’s youth system, which remains a central pillar of the project.

"It's fundamental that the first team performs well, but without neglecting the academy. We want to keep our young players here as long as possible and bring the maximum number through to the first team," said Juarros.

The decision comes as Malaga approach the final stretch of the season with all objectives still a possibility, including the aim of returning to Primera.

The club hopes that by maintaining a stable technical team, the squad can focus entirely on achieving its sporting targets while reinforcing the bond between players, staff and supporters.

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surinenglish Malaga CF tie down coach and sporting director until 2028

Malaga CF tie down coach and sporting director until 2028