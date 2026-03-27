Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Health

Got hay fever? You can still exercise outside - a few tips

Sunny and mild outside? Might be a great day for a run or a bike ride - except if you have hay fever and are worried about the pollen count. Here's how those with allergies can plan a workout - and why that shower at the end is doubly important

Ricarda Dieckmann, DPA

Friday, 27 March 2026, 14:31

Anyone with a pollen allergy knows that even the most beautiful running or cycling route is of little use when your eyes are itchy, your nose is running and you’re struggling to breathe.

Still, there are a few things hay fever sufferers can do to make outdoor training a bit more bearable.

Exercise in the morning or evening? It depends

Christoph Raschka, a professor of sports medicine at the University of Würzburg in Germany, advises checking the pollen forecasts. Is the pollen map showing red for hazel, which always gives you nasty sneezing fits? Then it’s worth considering postponing your training or moving it indoors - perhaps to the treadmill at the gym.

The severity of pollen levels also depends on the time of day. In the city, pollen levels are lowest in the morning between 6am and 8am. So it can be a good idea to lace up your trainers early in the day.

But that's different in the countryside, where pollen concentrations are lowest between 6pm and midnight.

Still these are only rough guidelines. Plant species, geographical location and weather conditions can cause pollen levels to behave quite differently locally.

“For example, if it has just rained, the air is usually less polluted with pollen,” says Raschka.

Finally, the choice of running or cycling can make a difference. Does the route take you through a coniferous forest? That's good. Allergy specialists say there is less pollen there than at the edges of meadows or fields. Alternatively, there’s always the option of heading to or into the water: when sailing, surfing, swimming or stand-up paddling, you’re exposed to only a low pollen count.

From 0 to 100 in training? Not a good idea

Your sports kit is ready, so you’re good to go? Then there are a few more things to bear in mind.

Before training, sports physician Raschka advises rinsing your nose with a little saline solution or using a seawater nasal spray. This helps athletes breathe more easily through their nose.

Another helpful tip: “Anyone suffering from allergy-related eye irritation should definitely protect their eyes with sunglasses,” says Raschka.

During training going from zero to 100 is not advised, as a sudden increase in exertion can be too much for the respiratory tract. That’s why hay fever sufferers in particular should not skip the warm-up.

It is also important to listen to your body’s signals. “If you’re struggling to breathe, you should definitely adjust the intensity of your training. In other words: don’t go full throttle, but opt for gentler sessions with more breaks,” says Raschka.

If you feel like your performance has dropped, this could also be down to allergy medication. Antihistamines can cause tiredness as a side effect.

And after training? Your impulse to drag your sweaty body to the shower is a good one, as it will ensure you carry as little pollen as possible in your hair or on your clothes for the rest of the day.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga doctor writes emotional letter to young woman before her euthanasia
  2. 2 Estepona news: man goes to prison after nephew sets trap and proves nine-year abuse
  3. 3 Two Malaga doctors among 50 best private doctors in Spain in 2025
  4. 4 Malaga metro: final extension section to Hospital Civil is now under way
  5. 5 Malaga 112: body found in city centre
  6. 6 Malaga taxi protest blocks central artery and causes traffic jams
  7. 7 Andalucía expects warm Holy Week with low rain probability
  8. 8 Benalmádena strengthens road safety measures in school environments
  9. 9 The world's largest inflatable park touches down in Malaga
  10. 10 Marbella prosecution asks court to investigate Benahavís mayor for malfeasance and embezzlement

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Got hay fever? You can still exercise outside - a few tips

Got hay fever? You can still exercise outside - a few tips