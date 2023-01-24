Fight against depopulation: Axarquía village to give 750-euro payouts for births and adoptions Canillas de Aceituno town hall has said that the grants are to help towards food, hygiene, medical supplies and nappies

Smaller towns and villages in inland parts of Malaga province continue to battle against the problem of depopulation and some, like Canillas de Aceituno in the Axarquía, are even offering financial help in a bid to retain or attract younger people.

The opening of the Saltillo suspension bridge to the public just over two years ago has been a real boost for the village, which has gained 300 inhabitants, bringing its population to 1,900. However, it is still struggling, like many, to attract younger people and get families to stay.

As such, the town hall has announced an aid package in the form of 750 euros for families living in the village. To apply, the parents must have lived in the village permanently for at least one year immediately prior to the application. The birth or adoption of children must have been no more than three months before the resolution was published or can happend from now until 31 December 2023.

The Mayor of Canillas de Aceituno, Vicente Campos, said that the money must be used to subsidise expenses corresponding to "pharmacy, food, hygiene, nappies and similar necessities". The mayor went on to say that the scheme was designed to “contribute to promoting the birth rate in the municipality".

Further information and application forms can be found at the town hall or on its website.