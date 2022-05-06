Speed and stability improvements as fibre optic finally reaches Cajiz The hamlet of just 800 residents, which belongs to Vélez-Málaga, has had poor or no internet connection until now

After years of suffering from very slow connections and even areas where there was no coverage, the 800 residents of the small hamlet of Cajiz now have fibre optic internet connection, thanks to the Jetnet company.

Deputy mayor for Vélez-Málaga, to which Cajiz belongs said during a visit that the installation of fibre optics was "great news for the residents of Cajiz, who will be able to have a quality and stable line in their homes and businesses, something essential nowadays to carry out professional work, communication and leisure.”

Speed improvements

The councillor for new technologies, Juan Carlos Muñoz, stressed that the change for residents "will be important; the speed of internet browsing will be very noticeable, especially in uploads to the cloud, with the improvement that this entails for the working life of those people in the hamlet who need internet for their work".

He added, "All this will be possible thanks to the commitment of the company Jetnet, which has opted to invest here.”