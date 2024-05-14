Family appeals for information on missing 18-year-old girl from Vélez-Málaga

Juan Cano Tuesday, 14 May 2024, 17:07 Compartir Copiar enlace

The SOS Desaparecidos missing persons association has circulated a poster with the photo of 18-year-old Jéssica Bermúdez Díaz, who has been missing from her home in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol since Monday 13 May.

Jessica was last seen by her family at 8.45am when she told them that she was going out to hand her CV into local shops where she was looking for a job as a shop assistant.

Jéssica’s mother, who lives with her husband and four children, tried to call her daughter but there was no answer. When she went downstairs to buy bread she found her daughter's mobile phone in her letterbox. The SIM card was missing and it had been reset.

Jéssica’s disappearance is currently being investigated by the National Police. Sources close to the investigation said that while she has not been missing for long, the case is of concern as Jéssica had no problems with her family nor has had any conflict that could push her to leave her home.

The girl’s mother says that the family had spent Sunday at the beach and that she did not notice any unusual behaviour in her daughter, who celebrated her birthday on 7 May, does not tend to "go out partying" and prefers to be at home with her siblings. She does acknowledge that Jessica spends hours chatting on social media and in particular Instagram.

Jessica is 1.75 metres tall, slim, has brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on both arms. If anyone has any information or may have seen her, the family has asked them to contact the police (091) or SOS Desaparecidos: 649952957 and 644712806.