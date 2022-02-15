Environmental green light for Mezquitilla’s ‘Brick-Beach’ The regional government has approved the report into the project which first emerged in 2018 and is valued at five million euros

An image of what the beach will look like once the project is complete / SUR

With just five months left before the extension granted by the European Union for Vélez-Málaga town hall’s 'Brick-Beach' project expires, the Junta de Andalucía has given the environmental green light to the initiative. Valued at 5.3 million euros, it will see Mezquitilla beach being regenerated using recycled building rubble.

The Junta’s sustainable development representative in Malaga, José Antonio Víquez, signed the resolution on 27 January. The project is still awaiting the tender and execution of a plant to treat the rubble, largely due to political opposition to the proposed site of Taramillas in Vélez-Málaga; next to the town's sewage treatment plant.

The indepenedent Torre del Mar party (GIPMTM) which forms a coalition with the socialist PSOE party in Vélez-Málaga argues that the proposed site is too close to an area of housing and would therefore create a disturbance for the local residents.

The residents of Mezquitilla have been calling for the project to be carried out for years. "Without a doubt, this is very good news, although it comes a little late, partly due to the fault of the project managers, who registered the application very late [with the Junta]" said the president of the Mezquitilla and Lakes Beaches Association, Juan Ramón Ibargüengoitia.

"Hopefully the Town Hall will be able to make up for the time that has been lost so far and seek other means of funding if necessary," the neighbourhood leader said in a statement.