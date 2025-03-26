Emergency work to Malaga reservoir after heavy rain

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 12:32 Compartir

The Junta de Andalucía announced on Tuesday 25 March that emergency work would be carried out to La Viñuela reservoir in the Axarquía on Wednesday 26 March to check the pipes following the heavy rainfall and dramatic increase of water stored in the dam.

La Viñuela has completely changed its appearance in less than a year. It has gone from being on the verge of being declared a ‘dead reservoir’ to almost 45 per cent of its capacity. The four storms that have swept through the province have left more than 36 million cubic litres of water in the area so far this month. The reservoir had accumulated 73.15 million cubic metres by 7pm on Tuesday, almost five times more than it had a year ago when it had just 16.51 million cubic metres, according to data from the Junta's Hidrosur network.

In view of this large influx of water into the reservoir, the Junta de Andalucía is working to clear sediment and check the bottom drains, which they have said may cause an increase in the flow of the Guaro and Vélez rivers downstream of the reservoir.

The Junta announced the work on its social media pages: ‘Important notice: checking taking place in the reservoir of La Viñuela this Wednesday 26 March’. The work began at 10am.

The Junta explained that the work is being carried out due to the accumulation of sediment in the reservoir and it is therefore necessary to check the state of the drainage systems and clean them.

The notice explained that the work may cause a "possible effect on the course of the river Vélez" and that "during the day water is expected to flow through the course of the river Vélez, with a possible increase in flow a few kilometres downstream of the reservoir. It is recommended that this information be taken into account for any activity planned in or near the riverbed".