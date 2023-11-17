Elon Musk's sister shoots her new movie, Wallbanger, in Nerja

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Compartir Copiar enlace

Tosca Musk, the sister of billionaire Elon Musk, has begun shooting her new film, Wallbanger, in Nerja. The South African-Canadian director and producer “fell in love” with the holiday destination, according to the town hall, on a visit this summer, and that is why she wanted to film in some of its most spectacular areas, such as the Balcón de Europa, the descent to El Salon beach and Calahonda beach, among others.

The action in Wallbanger, which is based on the novel of the same name by Alice Clayton, takes place in the American cities of San Francisco and Atlanta, but the starring couple take a romantic getaway to Nerja.

The title of the film refers to the noise that Simon's bed makes on the wall of his neighbour, Caroline, when he makes love.

The film, which is already being promoted on social media networks, will be released in 2024 and will be broadcast worldwide through the streaming platform Passionflix, which specialises in romantic productions, and of which Tosca Musk is an executive producer. The actors are Kelli Berglund and Amadeus Serfini, who play Caroline and Simon, “the protagonists of this exciting love story”, according to the digital edition of Variety.

For several weeks the production company, Madiapro, has been in contact with the Nerja town hall to finalise the details of the shoot, which has brought almost 70 film industry professionals to the eastern Costa del Sol town of Nerja.

The town hall said it had made several municipal facilities available to the producer “at no cost”.

Mayor, José Alberto Armijo, accompanied by the president of the Diputación, Malaga's provincial authority, Francisco Salado, visited the film set on Wednesday at the emblematic viewpoint of the Balcón de Europa. Armijo thanked Tosca Musk for choosing Nerja for the filming of her film, while encouraging her to “continue visiting the town in the future”. Musk thanked the town hall for its collaboration and said that Nerja “is the best location in Europe” to shoot a film.