Eastern Costa del Sol town to host international telehealth conference

Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol will bring together health professionals from different countries for an event that will be broadcast to 152 countries around the world, with around 500,000 people watching the livestreamed event, according to organisers.

The second 'Telehealth World Congress', will be held in Torre del Mar on 22 and 23 May with the slogan “Telehealth - bringing health closer together”. Specialists, academics, researchers and professionals from different countries will come together for the scientific meeting which will allow the relationship between technology, health and communication to be analysed, at a time of particular relevance due to the growing impact of artificial intelligence and its health applications.

Over two days, the benefits, challenges and ethical frameworks of telehealth will be discussed, as well as the role of the media in health education and promotion.

International benchmark

After the success of the first conference which was also held in Torre del Mar in October 2022, organisers received proposals from other places including Monterrey (Mexico) to host future events. However, president of the organising committee, Miguel Muñoz-Cruzado, reaffirmed his "commitment" to Torre del Mar. "We have received numerous proposals to move the conference but we decided to keep it here because we firmly believe in the potential of this municipality. Torre del Mar deserves to be considered an international benchmark in digital health," he said.

Muñoz-Cruzado highlighted "the importance of associating the Torre del Mar brand with the concept of telehealth, a growing discipline that allows to improve remote healthcare and expand global access to medical services". He went on to say, "We want Torre del Mar to be like that lighthouse that guides health professionals in the right direction,’

Muñoz-Cruzado highlighted the technical work of the company Mickrea, which is in charge of the connection and transmission infrastructure for the event. "It is not easy to connect with more than 150 countries in real time, but we are doing it," he said.

Uninterrupted broadcast to 152 countries

Mickrea is in charge of coordinating the entire communication infrastructure, digital logistics and streaming, a task that, according to the company's CEO, Adolfo Moyano, "has required intense planning and technical execution over the last few months".

He added, "It is no easy task to coordinate a 30-hour uninterrupted broadcast and reach 152 countries simultaneously. We have designed and managed a comprehensive digital strategy that has included social media, audiovisual content, informative pieces and the development of a specific website from scratch."

The conference, which will be broadcast from 8am on Thursday 22 to the evening of Friday 23 May, will address multiple specialities linked to telehealth, such as tele-nursing, tele-pharmacy, tele-psychology and health communication, among others. "We will have a continuous programme adapted to different time zones, which will allow professionals from all over the world to connect in real time and access the latest content in digital health," Moyano explained.