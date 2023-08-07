Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archive image of Benamargosa E. Cabezas
Drought: Axarquía village imposes fines of up to 3,000 euros for misuse of water

Drought: Axarquía village imposes fines of up to 3,000 euros for misuse of water

Benamargosa town hall has started inspections of water meters to detect possible illegal connections

Eugenio Cabezas

Monday, 7 August 2023, 21:32

Compartir

Benamargosa is one of eight towns and villages in the Axarquía to be subject to nighttime cuts to its water supply. Mayor Salvador Arcas announced on Thursday, 3 August, that the town hall is to start issuing fines of up to 3,000 euros for "irregular consumption" of water as of this week, while thousands of avocado and mango farms are drying up in the village.

In the announcement posted on social media, Arcas warned residents that anyone caught misusing water will not only have to pay the fine but also for the water used. To this end, the town hall is going to start a campaign to inspect water meters to check on household consumption and detect possible illegal connections.

The mayor’s message stated that "due to the serious shortage of water resources for supply in the Axarquía, inspection of water meters for the regularisation of household consumption and reporting of offenders is going to be initiated".

The message explained that "the penalty could be up to 3,000 euros” and added, "It is a crime that affects all users of the water service and causes incidents in the continuity of the service we provide, even more so in the serious and extreme drought situation we are suffering."

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Construction of the Costa del Sol's biggest park gets under way in Mijas
  2. 2 Tivoli workers organise 24-hour security patrols to prevent vandalism
  3. 3 Axarquía beachgoers complain about 'filthy' sea
  4. 4 Drought: Axarquía village imposes fines of up to 3,000 euros for misuse of water
  5. 5 Costa Tropical town gets ready to celebrate annual fair
  6. 6 Benalmádena launches 'ambitious' 24-hour furniture collection service
  7. 7 Nearly 50 restaurants join the bull's ball tomato tour
  8. 8 Fuengirola hopes to improve cleaning and recycling services with new facility
  9. 9 Local boxer crowned world welterweight youth champion at Holiday World Resort
  10. 10 Malaga boat Teatro del Soho Caixabank wins third Copa del Rey in a row

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad