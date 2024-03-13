Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
An image of the car covered in caustic soda. SUR
Driver appeals for witnesses after caustic soda thrown over parked van in Costa del Sol town
Crime

Driver appeals for witnesses after caustic soda thrown over parked van in Costa del Sol town

The owner suffered burns while trying to remove the chemical compund from his vehicle which was parked near the indoor swimming pool in Vélez-Málaga

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 17:39

Compartir

A 49-year-old man from Vélez-Málaga is still recovering from the injuries he received while trying to clean caustic soda off his vehicle near his home in the Arroyo Hondo area of Vélez-Málaga on Sunday 10 March.

Marcos López was walking towards the car which was parked near the town's indoor swimming pool with his four-year-old daughter when he saw what had happened. "I went out with my daughter to get petrol and I found it like that, someone had covered my car in caustic soda, and if that wasn't enough, they scratched both doors", López, who has appealed for help from witnesses to try to locate the perpetrators via social media, said. He has also reported the incident to the police.

López claimed that they "poured so much product on the car that the windscreen wiper would not remove it". He went on to explain that he ended up with burn marks from the caustic soda as he left the windscreen wipers on while trying to remove it with water and a scraper. "As I was so close and the windscreen wiper moved while I was scraping, it landed on the right side of my face and burned me, I have several burns and I am on sick leave from work,” he said.

Images of the vehicle covered in caustic soda and with scratches. SUR
Imagen principal - Images of the vehicle covered in caustic soda and with scratches.
Imagen secundaria 1 - Images of the vehicle covered in caustic soda and with scratches.
Imagen secundaria 2 - Images of the vehicle covered in caustic soda and with scratches.

López said he was "very relieved" that his daughter was not hurt. However, he pointed out that repairing the vehicle will cost him money. "I have to change the plastics on the headlights, which are damaged", explained the victim of the incident, who has two other children. "I haven't had a fight with anyone, I don't have any enemies that I know of," he said about the possible motives for the attack.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 After much-needed rain, temperatures in south of Spain set to shoot up as high as 26C this week
  2. 2 Strict water restrictions remain in place on Costa del Sol, despite boost to province's reservoirs from recent rain
  3. 3 Tiger mosquitoes are breeding outside main summer months in Malaga, scientific study reveals
  4. 4 This is the 'wangiri' missed phone call scam in Spain that will cost you dearly if you ring the number back
  5. 5 Supermarket giant Mercadona has increased sales by 15% and posted a record profit of more than 1 billion euros
  6. 6 Western strip of Costa del Sol gets two-month respite from drought crisis following weekend rains
  7. 7 Tensions rise as farmers dump truck loads of lemons on road during latest tractor rally and demonstration in Malaga
  8. 8 Local and environmental groups reject plans to charge access to popular Costa del Sol beauty spot
  9. 9 Dreamy photo of Granada sunset captured by local photographer
  10. 10 Urgent works under way to repair storm damage to Mijas beach before hoards of Easter holidaymakers arrive

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad