Driver appeals for witnesses after caustic soda thrown over parked van in Costa del Sol town

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 17:39

A 49-year-old man from Vélez-Málaga is still recovering from the injuries he received while trying to clean caustic soda off his vehicle near his home in the Arroyo Hondo area of Vélez-Málaga on Sunday 10 March.

Marcos López was walking towards the car which was parked near the town's indoor swimming pool with his four-year-old daughter when he saw what had happened. "I went out with my daughter to get petrol and I found it like that, someone had covered my car in caustic soda, and if that wasn't enough, they scratched both doors", López, who has appealed for help from witnesses to try to locate the perpetrators via social media, said. He has also reported the incident to the police.

López claimed that they "poured so much product on the car that the windscreen wiper would not remove it". He went on to explain that he ended up with burn marks from the caustic soda as he left the windscreen wipers on while trying to remove it with water and a scraper. "As I was so close and the windscreen wiper moved while I was scraping, it landed on the right side of my face and burned me, I have several burns and I am on sick leave from work,” he said.

Images of the vehicle covered in caustic soda and with scratches. SUR

López said he was "very relieved" that his daughter was not hurt. However, he pointed out that repairing the vehicle will cost him money. "I have to change the plastics on the headlights, which are damaged", explained the victim of the incident, who has two other children. "I haven't had a fight with anyone, I don't have any enemies that I know of," he said about the possible motives for the attack.