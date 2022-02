Drama group raises funds for local charity El Valle, based in La Viñuela, raised 350 euros for Cáritas thanks to their first performance since the pandemic

Members of El Valle drama group hand over the cheque to Cáritas. / SUR

El Valle drama group, based in La Viñuela village, handed over a cheque for 350 euros to Cáritas last week.

The money was raised last week through donations from members of the audience at the group's first performance since the start of the pandemic.

"Both nights were sold out and the audiences were extremely appreciative and responsive," said cast member Marie Heugh.

The group is looking for new members and in particular male actors. WhatsApp Steve Heugh on 634 343 933 for information.