Disused Costa del Sol hotel, closed for more than a decade, to get new lease of life as apartments for the elderly

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 2 January 2024, 17:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A hotel in Rincon de la Victoria, on the eastern strip of the Costa del Sol, that has been shut for 13 years is set to be converted into apartments for the elderly.

The old hotel Nuestra Señora de la Victoria, located on a hill in the centre of La Cala del Moral, has been shut since its last tenant, the Summa Hoteles group, went bankrupt in 2010. The hotel was the target of vandals until the town hall ordered the site's owner, the Hermandades del Trabajo Centro de Madrid, to board it up and hire 24-hour security.

But now the eight-storey building, built at the end of the 1960s, has been acquired by a group of investors from Malaga and Madrid, who plan to refurbish the hotel and reopen it as a "senior living" residence for people over 65 years of age. The total cost of the project will be between 12-15 million euros, including the purchase of the property. Its market value is listed as 8,572,299 euros by Valum.

As SUR has learnt, the new owners, who wish to remain anonymous following the purchase of the building from Hermandades del Trabajo Centro de Madrid, have now sealed an agreement with the Malaga architect José Seguí's studio to create the home for the elderly, according to sources. The businessmen are already in talks with the Rincón de la Victoria town hall to obtain the necessary planning permissions.

By the end of 2026

"There is a demand for these senior living services as there is a large influx of elderly people in Malaga, these services are currently scarce," the sources added. They are confident the permits will be obtained in the first months of this year and refurbishment work will start before the end of next year. The sources estimated a completion period of two years, with the future home for the elderly to open its doors before the end of 2026.

Councillor Miguel Ángel Jiménez pointed out the importance of the development to help fill a gap in demand for such types of housing in the Axarquia town. "It is positive this type of reconverting of disused buildings, and anything that aims to incorporate new services and create investment in the municipality is welcome," he said.