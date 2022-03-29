Cuddles from the Costa for the children of war-torn Ukraine Marie Kusters-McCarthy is leading a project from Nerja to provide Ukrainian refugee children with soft toys. Most youngsters left their homes with a small backpack which probably only contained a change of clothes

Deeply saddened by the unfolding war in Ukraine, Marie Kusters-McCarthy is collecting soft toys for the children who have had to leave everything behind as they escape the violence. A month into the war, over 3.7 million Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries, many of them children.

Having previously worked in war zones for the United Nations, and for the War Crimes Tribunal in The Hague, Marie explained that she is “speaking from experience and not just emotion”.

She told SUR in English, “Obviously, food and medical supplies have to take priority.” But she also said, “Having worked in war zones, it was seeing the children's frightened and confused faces that touched me most of all. I'm heartsick to see the children in Ukraine, and in the bordering countries, who have been abruptly taken from their homes and have no understanding of what is happening around them.”

“I want each child to have something to cuddle. Most have left their homes with a small backpack which probably only contained a change of clothes. Loved cuddly 'friends' had to be left behind.”

Marie is now appealing to SUR in English readers to find out if there are any haulage companies who may be able to help with the transportation of the soft toys to Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

Drop-off points

She has also identified several drop-off points in Nerja for people to donate soft toys. “My plan is to get it out on social media here asking for some soft toys that children have grown out of or are even willing to surrender to another child in need.”

She explained “There are a lot of retired people here who may not have soft toys sitting around but they can go to the shops and buy one. I will only ask for soft toys and no boxed games or awkward 'put together' toys with instructions in English or Spanish. Soft toys only as they can easily be squeezed in on top of boxes and into bags.”

The various drop-off points around Nerja are: Club Internacional De Nerja (Calle San Juan 42), Donna Monroe's Hair Salon (Calle Jaen 7), Nerja Book Centre – Second Hand Books (Calle Granada 32), Smiffs Book and Card Shop (Calle Almirante Ferrandiz 10).

Marie also plans to distribute the soft toys to Ukrainian refugees who have recently arrived on the Costa del Sol. She said, “Donna's Hair Salon here in Nerja is collecting toys and there is going to be a party for the Ukrainian children on Saturday. Of course any child here who needs a cuddly toy will be welcome to one also.”

International potential

While 'Cuddles from Nerja' is currently a Costa del Sol project, Marie said that “it could lead to cuddles from London, New York, Amsterdam, Dublin, Madrid, Berlin, etc. Just from anywhere that people care about a helpless child who could do with something to cuddle when all around them is madness.”

To get in touch with Marie to support her project, email kusters.mccarthy@gmail.com or call 952 525 431.