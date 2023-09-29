Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Walkers participating in a previous RBL Nerja Poppy Walk. SUR
Costa del Sol walkers to stride out for Poppy Appeal
Events

The sponsored walk in Nerja will raise funds for the Royal British Legion's annual appeal

Jennie Rhodes

Nerja

Friday, 29 September 2023, 11:15

The annual Royal British Legion (RBL) Nerja branch Poppy Walk is taking place on Sunday 15 October to raise funds for the charity's Poppy Appeal.

Walkers will start from the Al Andalus hotel at 11.30am and walk the approximately 3.5 kilometres to Potters Bar on Calle Andalucía. RBL fundraiser Dorothy Allen said they “hope to have around 15 to 20 walkers” on the day.

There will be return transport from Potters Bar to Al Andalus hotel for anyone who needs it. Further information and sponsor forms are available from Dorothy Allen (tel: 643 212 944).

