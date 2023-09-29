Costa del Sol walkers to stride out for Poppy Appeal

Jennie Rhodes Nerja Compartir Copiar enlace

The annual Royal British Legion (RBL) Nerja branch Poppy Walk is taking place on Sunday 15 October to raise funds for the charity's Poppy Appeal.

Walkers will start from the Al Andalus hotel at 11.30am and walk the approximately 3.5 kilometres to Potters Bar on Calle Andalucía. RBL fundraiser Dorothy Allen said they “hope to have around 15 to 20 walkers” on the day.

There will be return transport from Potters Bar to Al Andalus hotel for anyone who needs it. Further information and sponsor forms are available from Dorothy Allen (tel: 643 212 944).