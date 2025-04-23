Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Costa del Sol town&#039;s new football pitch nears completion
Costa del Sol town's new football pitch nears completion

The final total investment in the Santa Rosa sports and leisure complex in El Morche is expected to exceed nine million euros

Eugenio Cabezas

Torrox

Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 13:09

The new football pitch in El Morche, Torrox, on the eastern Costa del Sol is set to open imminently after years of broken promises and demands by local residents to replace the old one near the town's beach.

Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, visited the new pitch in the Santa Rosa residential area on Tuesday 22 April to see the installation of the artificial turf.

The project, with an investment of 5.5 million euros in this first phase, includes the construction of the new Antonio González football pitch, which will replace the current pitch where Club Recreativo El Morche plays its matches. The project also includes the construction of an underground car park and other facilities at the sports complex.

"We are fulfilling a decades-long demand," Medina said, adding that once cleared, the land currently occupied by the existing pitch "will give a spectacular change to El Morche's promenade and La Carraca dunes".

The mayor announced last August that the second phase of the work would be put out to tender immediately after the current phase is completed. With the acquisition of the land, the execution of the first phase and the forthcoming awarding of the second phase of the project, the total investment that Torrox Town Hall will make in the construction of the Santa Rosa sports and leisure complex will exceed nine million euros.

