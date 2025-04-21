Costa del Sol town will stage its 46th cultural week between 25 April and 4 May

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Monday, 21 April 2025, 13:14 Compartir

Benagalbón (Rincón de la Victoria) on the eastern Costa del Sol is holding its annual cultural week from 25 April to 4 May, with a programme that brings together almost 40 activities including music, theatre, literature, folklore, sport and painting.

Now in its 46th year, one of the highlights of the week is the Paco Alonso-Fundación Unicaja youth outdoor painting competition and head of Arts at the Unicaja Foundation, Emilia Garrido, highlighted the foundation's support for the competition, which she said, "has been gaining importance in the field of the arts, with the number of artists taking part, the quality of the works and the diversity of their origins" each year.

Other highlights include the night-time orienteering event on Wednesday 30 April, starting at 9pm, an exhibition of short films and a fancy dress parade.

The poster for the 46th Benagalbón cultural week has been created, as every year, by the first prize winner of the previous year's Paco Alonso youth art painting competition. In this case it was designed by Eduardo Gómez Queri.

Click here for the full programme.