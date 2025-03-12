Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Costa del Sol town takes measures to tackle processionary caterpillar problem
Environment

Costa del Sol town takes measures to tackle processionary caterpillar problem

Nerja town hall has advised what people should do if they come across either the pests or their nests, in both public and private spaces

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 14:33

Nerja town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has intensified its work to control the plague of processionary caterpillars by removing the nests from pine trees in the town centre. Treatments have been carried out that consist of injecting a chemical product directly into the trees and the use of pheromone traps has also been implemented.

Councillor for parks and gardens, María del Carmen López, explained in a statement that the ongoing control plan "will considerably reduce the presence of these caterpillars, guaranteeing greater safety for our residents".

In recent weeks there has been an increase in complaints from local residents about the presence of the caterpillars in public spaces, which poses a health risk, especially for children and pets.

López added that anyone who comes across processionary caterpillars or their nests, both in public and private areas, should contact the municipal services department at the town hall, who will remove them.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sudden strong gust of wind causes widespread damage to Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Ban on hiking at popular Costa del Sol beauty spot set to remain in place this summer
  3. 3 Watch again: Teaching in an international environment, the SUR in English education forum
  4. 4 Comic-Con San Diego Málaga expects around 60,000 visitors during first venture outside the USA
  5. 5 Late double ensures nightmare finish for Malaga CF
  6. 6 Teaching in an international environment, the SUR in English education forum
  7. 7 Torremolinos signs new agreement to control proliferation of street cats: this is what it will cost and how it will work
  8. 8 Marbella confirmed as host venue for Spain's Davis Cup tie against Denmark
  9. 9 Fuengirola installs six digital information points in strategic commercial areas of the town
  10. 10 Free exhibition to show past and future of emblematic Costa del Sol town building

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol town takes measures to tackle processionary caterpillar problem