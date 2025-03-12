Costa del Sol town takes measures to tackle processionary caterpillar problem

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 14:33 Compartir

Nerja town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has intensified its work to control the plague of processionary caterpillars by removing the nests from pine trees in the town centre. Treatments have been carried out that consist of injecting a chemical product directly into the trees and the use of pheromone traps has also been implemented.

Councillor for parks and gardens, María del Carmen López, explained in a statement that the ongoing control plan "will considerably reduce the presence of these caterpillars, guaranteeing greater safety for our residents".

In recent weeks there has been an increase in complaints from local residents about the presence of the caterpillars in public spaces, which poses a health risk, especially for children and pets.

López added that anyone who comes across processionary caterpillars or their nests, both in public and private areas, should contact the municipal services department at the town hall, who will remove them.