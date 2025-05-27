Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Children doing sports in Torrox. SUR
School holidays

Costa del Sol town offers bilingual summer camps

The council is offering a wide range of activities in English from 1 to 30 July with 200 places available

Eugenio Cabezas

Torrox

Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 21:06

Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced plans for this year's bilingual sports summer camp, which will take place from 1 to 30 July.

The camp will offer numerous educational, leisure and sports activities in English with 200 places available. Announcing the plans on Monday 26 May, councillor for sports, José Manuel Fernández, highlighted the double objective of this initiative "to promote the practice of sport combined with education and values". He also said that it would allow families to organise their time over the summer holiday.

The camp combines beach activities, football, climbing, basketball, competitions and leisure, among others with monitors specialised in each sport and languages.

For further details contact Torrox town hall's sport department: Tel: 952 598 579

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga set to host Ladies European Tour season finale for second consecutive year
  2. 2 Great escape as last-gasp drama elsewhere saves Marbella FC from relegation
  3. 3 Late collapse condemns Malaga CF to frustrating defeat
  4. 4 Investigation under way following report of animal cruelty in Malaga province town popular with foreign residents
  5. 5 SUR in English celebrates international business on the Costa del Sol with latest edition of guide and awards ceremony
  6. 6 Age Concern Marbella unveils programme of social events for June
  7. 7 Discover the five keys to a perfect smile this summer
  8. 8 Lifeguard service in eastern Costa del Sol town to begin on 1 June

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol town offers bilingual summer camps

Costa del Sol town offers bilingual summer camps