Costa del Sol town offers bilingual summer camps

Tuesday, 27 May 2025

Torrox town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced plans for this year's bilingual sports summer camp, which will take place from 1 to 30 July.

The camp will offer numerous educational, leisure and sports activities in English with 200 places available. Announcing the plans on Monday 26 May, councillor for sports, José Manuel Fernández, highlighted the double objective of this initiative "to promote the practice of sport combined with education and values". He also said that it would allow families to organise their time over the summer holiday.

The camp combines beach activities, football, climbing, basketball, competitions and leisure, among others with monitors specialised in each sport and languages.

For further details contact Torrox town hall's sport department: Tel: 952 598 579