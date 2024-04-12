Costa del Sol town launches fight to eradicate mosquitoes and cockroaches

Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Friday, 12 April 2024, 13:00 Compartir Copiar enlace

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol is carrying out a plan to eradicate mosquitoes and cockroaches throughout the entire municipality, from Chilches in the west to Lagos in the east, in preparation for the summer season when these pests are more prevalent.

Environment councillor Rocío Ruiz explained on Wednesday 10 April the details of the plan which has been underway for a couple of weeks. "The plan will include numerous actions in the different population centres of the municipality. We have begun in the coastal villages and then will move on to inland areas and towns in order to better control the population level of cockroaches and mosquitoes for the summer, when they are most prevalent," she said.

Ruiz went on to say, "This year we have started the work earlier, as the lack of rain, until last week, and the high temperatures had favoured the proliferation of cockroaches. Thus, the campaign this year began in Chilches Costa and Chilches Pueblo on 18 and 19 March. It then continued in Benajarafe and from there we moved on to Cajiz, Valle-Niza and Almayate. We are currently working in different areas of Torre del Mar, before continuing to Caleta de Vélez, Lagos and Mezquitilla, Triana, Trapiche and Vélez-Málaga.”

More mosquitoes in Torre del Mar

The councillor for the environment also went into more detail on some of the treatments being carried out: "To control mosquitoes we are applying larvicide treatments, insecticide, thermal fogging and placing mosquito nets in sewers. This is a preventive work that will help to better control these unwanted and annoying visitors during the summer season.”

The councillor pointed out that there are “more problems with mosquitoes in Torre del Mar” and that the town hall is taking action in various ways including insecticides in a grid that is placed to cover the sewers, which she explained “acts on the more adult mosquitoes”. This is done every other Friday.

She added that residents can contact the town hall’s environment department to inform them of any areas that have not been treated or that are still experiencing problems.