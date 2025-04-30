Costa del Sol town to host international rugby tournament

SUR Wednesday, 30 April 2025, 17:42 Compartir

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol is hosting a new international rugby tournament on Saturday 3 May. The Miura Cup is being organised by CR Victoriano rugby club and the town hall's sports department.

More than a hundred senior players from four teams: Wandstead Rugby Club (England), Victorian Rugby Club (Spain), Border Park RFC (England), and Calgary Saracens (Canada) are taking part in the event.

Councillor for sport, Antonio José Martín, said: "This is a meeting with international teams that are coming to our town to play a day of sport which also promotes us as a tourist destination."

The director of the CR Victoriano, Andrés Miguel, explained that the tournament will be played between four teams and there will be semi-finals, final and third and fourth place. "It is the first time that we have the presence of three international teams in the Miura Cup," he said.

The tournament will start at 12pm and is scheduled to finish at around 3pm with the presentation of trophies. The matches will be played over 40 minutes (two halves of 20). In total there will be two matches per team and 80 minutes of play.