Costa del Sol town hall promises funding for new facility for people with disabilities

El Taller de la Amistad in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol, which helps children and adults with disabilities and learning difficulties, has been promised an allocation of municipal resources to co-finance the third phase of the project to build a new space that will offer comprehensive care for children and teenagers. The new facility is already under construction at the headquarters of the association in the town.

The meeting between representatives from the Taller and the town hall also discussed the possibility of starting the construction of a future residence planned in La Noria residential area, which will have a specialised day centre for people with autism, support for the association's electronic waste recycling project and the promotion of employment initiatives for people with disabilities.

At the end of the meeting, mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, promised to visit the centre again soon, "to see first hand the progress of the work of the new module".