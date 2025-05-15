Costa del Sol town cleans up beaches ahead of summer season

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Thursday, 15 May 2025, 12:29 Compartir

Six tonnes of rubbish have been removed from the harbours at La Cala del Moral (Rincón de la Victoria) on the eastern Costa del Sol and six boats have been taken to the municipal dump after being abandoned on the beach.

The work is being carried out by the town hall's environmental department in preparation for the start of the 2025 summer season. The work has begun in La Cala del Moral. Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, explained that the work "also serves to ensure that the boat owners' documentation is up to date".

The cleaning work will continue over the next few weeks at the two harbours located on the beaches in the centre of Rincón de la Victoria and the one located on the beaches of Torre de Benagalbón.

The beach season will begin on Sunday 1 June and will run until 15 September. "From that day, all the usual beach services will be in operation, such as water cleaning, lifeguard service, assistance and cleaning of the beaches themselves," the mayor said in a statement.