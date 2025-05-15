Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Six tonnes of rubbish and abandoned boats have been cleared from la Cala del Moral's beach. SUR
Costa del Sol town cleans up beaches ahead of summer season
Beaches

Costa del Sol town cleans up beaches ahead of summer season

The town hall has cleared six tonnes of rubbish and a number of abandoned boats from La Cala del Moral beach and will move on to Rincón de la Victoria and Torre de Benagalbon beaches in the coming days

SUR

Rincón de la Victoria

Thursday, 15 May 2025, 12:29

Six tonnes of rubbish have been removed from the harbours at La Cala del Moral (Rincón de la Victoria) on the eastern Costa del Sol and six boats have been taken to the municipal dump after being abandoned on the beach.

The work is being carried out by the town hall's environmental department in preparation for the start of the 2025 summer season. The work has begun in La Cala del Moral. Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, explained that the work "also serves to ensure that the boat owners' documentation is up to date".

The cleaning work will continue over the next few weeks at the two harbours located on the beaches in the centre of Rincón de la Victoria and the one located on the beaches of Torre de Benagalbón.

The beach season will begin on Sunday 1 June and will run until 15 September. "From that day, all the usual beach services will be in operation, such as water cleaning, lifeguard service, assistance and cleaning of the beaches themselves," the mayor said in a statement.

