Costa del Sol town celebrates its diversity as Spanish and foreign communities come together for annual Residents' Day

Nerja Sunday, 28 April 2024

Hundreds of residents and visitors headed to Plaza de España in Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol today, Sunday 28 April, to enjoy Residents’ Day. Now in its 22nd year, the event provided the opportunity for both Spanish and foreign clubs and societies as well as local companies to get together and promote their activities.

Visitors to the event enjoyed a full programme of live entertainment which started at 12pm with the Nerja municipal band, followed by John Mitchell and Sofie Jonsson on violin and guitar, Chilean music and Ecuadorian music, a magician, traditional Irish music and more.

In her welcome speech the councillor responsible for residents Ana María Muñoz pointed out that Nerja and Maro "are privileged to have almost 8,000 foreigners registered, of 84 different nationalities from the five continents, which represents 33.48 percent of the population". She added that "this cultural richness is undoubtedly one of our greatest treasures, and is what makes Nerja such a special place".

Each year on Residents' Day a local association is honoured and on this occasion it was APAA-Nerja, an animal protection organisation that helps to find homes for abandoned dogs. Each year they manage to find homes for around 300 dogs in various countries, such as Holland, Sweden, Germany and Spain. The award was presented by environment councillor Javier Rodríguez to the president of APAA Michael Kelly. Rodríguez thanked APAA-Nerja for the work that APAA-Nerja does in the town.

The presentation to APAA. SUR

Some of the new additions to this year’s Residents’ Day were the ‘Caseta Cultural Chilena’ whose traditional Chilean empanadas, alfajores and pisco sour attracted the crowds, as did ‘Casa Ecuador’s Mojitomania bar, offering a range of cocktails in keeping with the traditional street bars of the south American country.

Nerja 41 Club, casa Ecuador, Caseta Cultural Chilena. J. Rhodes

Among the other stands were various animal rescue organisations including Axarquía Animal Rescue, El Refugio de Leo and APAA Nerja Dog Rescue who ran stalls with tombolas and gifts and the Nerja 41 Club’s ‘Free Cake’ sign did an excellent job in drawing people to the stand to find out more about the club. The Almijara Bowls Club and the American International Club were also among the 20 or so stands promoting their organisations at the day.