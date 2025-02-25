Costa del Sol town bans tents and gazebos on beaches

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 11:45 Compartir

In 2014 Torrox on the eastern Costa del Sol hit the international headlines when it became the first municipality in Malaga province to issue fines to people reserving space on the beach by leaving deckchairs, umbrellas and other personal belongings.

Now it has extended its 'war' by announcing a ban on people putting up tents and gazebos on beaches after receiving complaints from other beach users. The town hall has modified a local bylaw which does allow for such installations to be used on San Juan night (23 June) and events for specific groups. However, prior authorisation must be obtained.

Councillors voted in favour of the ban on Monday 24 February "with the priority objective of increasing safety and public spaces". Therefore, at the request of beach users and businesses in the sector, the installation of "tents, pergolas, canvas structures and other similar installations" will be prohibited on the town's beaches.

The councillor for the area, Vanessa López, explained in a statement that this type of installation "occupies a large space and privatises the area in which they are installed, usually leading to problems of excessive noise and visibility for lifeguards, which prevent them from carrying out their work of control and surveillance with guarantee and safety".

This prohibition, which, in principle, will not carry fines and which will be "of an informative nature", will not be enforced between 6pm on 23 June and 8am on 24 June; the annual San Juan night celebrations.

Nor will it apply to authorised occupations for excursions, visits by groups of schoolchildren or people with disabilities, although authorisation must be applied for in advance. With this, and with the supervision and control by the Local Police and Civil Protection, "a greater positive impact will be achieved in terms of cleanliness, less occupation of public space and an increase in safety, as there will also be better access to the beaches for emergency vehicles if necessary," the councillor explained.