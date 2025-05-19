Costa del Sol town announces plans for a second viewpoint

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 19 May 2025, 18:02 Compartir

Nerja town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol announced on Friday 16 May that it has acquired the plot of land where the old Narixa nightclub stood, located in Calle Tajillo. The aim is to create a "new public space that will include a panoramic viewpoint overlooking the sea and a pedestrian access to El Salón beach and the Mirador de Chanquete", according to the town hall.

The new space will create a second access to the beach as the only existing one is from the Balcón de Europa. The nightclub, which was once one of the town's most popular venues, has been closed and unused for more than two decades. The building is situated very close to the Balcón de Europa and the municipal library which has been under construction in Calle Iglesia since February.

Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, and the councillor for urban planning, Alberto Tomé, visited the building together with a municipal technician on Friday to the start the process of demolishing the existing building.

Armijo said, "We will create a new tourist attraction with a viewpoint and direct pedestrian access to the beach." He added that work has already started on the drafting of the project "that will serve as the basis for future construction work on this new tourist attraction in Nerja".