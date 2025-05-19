Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The building which once housed the Narixa nightclub in Nerja E. Cabezas
Costa del Sol town announces plans for a second viewpoint
Tourism

Costa del Sol town announces plans for a second viewpoint

Nerja town hall has plans to demolish the building that once housed the Narixa nightclub and build a new 'mirador' with access to El Salón beach

Eugenio Cabezas

Monday, 19 May 2025, 18:02

Nerja town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol announced on Friday 16 May that it has acquired the plot of land where the old Narixa nightclub stood, located in Calle Tajillo. The aim is to create a "new public space that will include a panoramic viewpoint overlooking the sea and a pedestrian access to El Salón beach and the Mirador de Chanquete", according to the town hall.

The new space will create a second access to the beach as the only existing one is from the Balcón de Europa. The nightclub, which was once one of the town's most popular venues, has been closed and unused for more than two decades. The building is situated very close to the Balcón de Europa and the municipal library which has been under construction in Calle Iglesia since February.

Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, and the councillor for urban planning, Alberto Tomé, visited the building together with a municipal technician on Friday to the start the process of demolishing the existing building.

Armijo said, "We will create a new tourist attraction with a viewpoint and direct pedestrian access to the beach." He added that work has already started on the drafting of the project "that will serve as the basis for future construction work on this new tourist attraction in Nerja".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wild boar on A-7 Costa del Sol motorway causes traffic accident that leaves two people in hospital
  2. 2 Burst sewage pipe forces flying of red flag and closure of popular Mijas Costa beach
  3. 3 La Concepción reservoir near Marbella is full
  4. 4 Dear Ursula
  5. 5 Chupete leads stunning turnaround as Malaga CF close in on safety
  6. 6 Television programme about former editor to highlight the English cemetery, Cudeca and this newspaper
  7. 7 Malaga Virgin travels to Rome for jubilee procession
  8. 8 Popular Ruta del Rock returns to various venues in Torremolinos
  9. 9 Work on new library in San Pedro to start in June
  10. 10 International cello and piano duo to perfom three concerts in Malaga and Cadiz provinces

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol town announces plans for a second viewpoint