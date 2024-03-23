Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Rincón de la Victoria's tourist train is operating throughout Holy Week. SUR
Costa del Sol tourist train to operate during Holy Week
Easter

Costa del Sol tourist train to operate during Holy Week

There is an audio guide in English and Spanish and the sightseeing routes include the Cueva del Tesoro and Villa Antiopa Roman villa

SUR

Rincón de la Victoria

Saturday, 23 March 2024, 08:02

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol began operating its tourist train service on Friday 22 March and it will run every day during Holy Week until Easter Sunday from 10am until 7pm.

The tourist train service operated by City Sightseeing will be travelling along the coastline, with an audio guide in Spanish and English giving information on the history and interesting facts about Rincón de la Victoria.

There are different types of tickets available with options including entrance to the Cueva del Tesoro for 10 euros for adults and seven euros for children, and the Roman Villa Antiopa, for the same price, or for 13 euros users can visit both attractions. The hop-on hop-off ticket is priced at six euros for adults and four euros for children aged four to 12.

There is a special price of four euros (adults) and three euros for children who are residents of the town. Tickets can be purchased on board the train. For more information and ticket sales call 902 10 10 81. A QR code with information is also available at each stop.

