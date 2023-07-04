Costa del Sol tourist train includes entry to popular attractions The Rincón de la Victoria service, managed by City Sightseeing, will remain in operation until the end of October

The Rincón de la Victoria tourist train has started its summer service, offering visitors and residents tours of the most emblematic places in the town.

There are eight stops along the route allowing passengers to travel between Cala del Moral church and the Villa Antiopa roman villa. The timetable is as follows:

Monday to Sunday: from 10am to 3pm and on Fridays and Saturdays, it will also operate from 8pm to 1am. Tickets are priced at six euros for adults and four euros for children (from four to 12 years old).

There are also combined ticket that include entrance to the Cueva del Tesoro for 10 euros for adults and six euros for children, or the combined ticket including train, access to the Cueva del Tesoro and Villa Antiopa for 13 euros for adults and 10 euros for children.

Rincón residents have a special price for the tourist train of four euros for adults and three euros for children. The tour has an audio guide commentary in Spanish and English. For more information and ticket sales call 902 10 10 81. Information is also available via a QR code at each of the stops.