Costa del Sol theatre to host gala event in aid of Axarquía-based animal shelter

A gala event, ‘A Better World for Animals’ is taking place on Sunday 27 October at the Teatro del Carmen in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol in aid of the Reyes animal shelter in nearby Moclinejo, which was founded in 2020 by Lorena Blanco. The event is being organised by the Vamos a Reír association with the support of Vélez-Málaga and Moclinejo town halls and the Mancomunidad association of town halls in the Axarquía.

During the charity event, which will start at 12pm, there will be live music, children's entertainment, dances and "other surprises". Jerónimo Ortiz, coordinator of the Vamos a Reír association and gala organiser, explained that there will be entertainment including dance shows “with local dance groups ranging from flamenco to modern dance, including urban styles, with the fitness group Forum and the Torresol association” as well as live music “from local artists and bands” and he promised that the event will end “with a spectacular surprise of the highest level”.

Ortiz went on to say, “Our aim is not only to offer a fun day but also to raise awareness of the importance of helping animals in need. We know that together, we can make a big difference in their lives.”

Television

The Reyes shelter rescues, cares for and finds permanent homes for dogs and cats in the Moclinejo area. Its track record includes more than 600 responsible adoptions in Spain and countries across Europe as well as the USA. In addition to emergency rescues and comprehensive care for animals, the association carries out advocacy projects, training programmes, community awareness programmes and actively participates in the media to raise public awareness. It has even featured recently on the popular Spanish television programme Volando Voy with Jesús Calleja.

“The support of the community is essential to continue this work. We currently have 70 dogs in our care, but we also have a hill of cats and tortoises. Our appearance on the TV programme helped us to become more visible but the number of animals that leave our care has also increased. Join us and help make a difference in the lives of the animals who need it most,’ said Blanco, who also thanked the Moclinejo town hall for “their work, commitment and courage in supporting our project”.

Tickets can be bought at Moclinejo town hall, Upra Malaga, at the Vamos a Reír association and at Refugio Felino de Leo for a donation of five euros, or through Bizum on the phone number 681 28 67 42 or the account number ES89 2103 0187 2300 3001 7281.