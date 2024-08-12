Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Some of the students with the mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina SUR
Costa del Sol students take part in German training programme
Costa del Sol students take part in German training programme

Six teenagers from Torrox’s Jorge Guillén bilingual secondary school went to Dresden to learn about how to get jobs in areas such as robotics and dentistry

Eugenio Cabezas

Torrox

Monday, 12 August 2024, 18:27

A group of students from the Jorge Guillén German bilingual secondary school in Torrox, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, have recently returned from a trip to Dresden, Germany, where they participated in a training project to help them find jobs in some of the most sought-after industries including robotics, energy, dentistry, carpentry and textiles.

Julia Domínguez, Lucía Rico, José Luis Domínguez, Iker Villena, Álvaro Bravo and Melinda Barragán focused on carpentry and textile workshops, making a stool and a carrier bag, among other projects that they showed the Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, upon their return.

The initiative was organised jointly by the Saxony regional government and the Chamber of Commerce, according to the participating teachers.

The students also visited the cities of Dresden and Leipzig, where they visited various museums, historical buildings and monuments as well as the Volkswagen factory. They also participated in sports including beach volleyball on the banks of the River Elbe and welcome and farewell parties offered by the host German delegation.

