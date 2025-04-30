Costa del Sol refuge looked after 726 animals in 2024

SUR Wednesday, 30 April 2025, 17:05 Compartir

The animal protection centre in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol looked after 239 animals during the first quarter of 2025 and 726 in total in 2024.

The councillor responsible for the area, Lola Ramos, visited the facilities on Friday 25 April to check the conditions from the point of view of animal health, animal welfare, and biosecurity. Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said in a statement that Rincón de la Victoria "has been declared an animal friendly town" and highlighted the importance of "preventing the abandonment of pets and encouraging the adoption of animals".

The animal protection centre, which houses an average of 35 dogs a month, although it has 60 places available, has implemented a zero-euthanasia programme. "We have to comply with current regulations," said Ramos. The facility offers a 24-hour a day, seven-day-a week veterinary service covering all abandoned, stray and colony animals in the municipality and finances the sterilisation and health card for adopted animals. The service includes the sterilisation of almost fifty cat colonies in addition to those already included in the CER2 programme signed with the Malaga College of Veterinary Surgeons.

One of the functions of the centre is the rescue of animals from the streets, which in 2024 amounted to 52. So far this year there have been 12 rescues.

The facility is located in Finca El Olivar, in the Arroyo Granadillas area and the collection service for abandoned animals is active 24 hours a day. Anyone who finds an abandoned animal in Rincón de la Victoria (including La Cala del Moral, Benagalbón and Torre de Benagalbón) should contact the Local Police on telephone number: 951 21 22 22 23, who will activate the protocol.