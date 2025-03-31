Costa del Sol choir to give 40th anniversary concert

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Monday, 31 March 2025, 12:04 Compartir

Coral Alminares de Nerja choir, which is based in the eastern Costa del Sol town, is concluding its year of 40th anniversary celebrations with a concert at Nerja's El Salvador church on Sunday 6 April at 8.30pm.

The choir will be accompanied by Malaga's provincial youth orchestra, directed by Juan Paulo Gomez, and the Santa María de la Victoria choir. José Eugenio Vicente will be conducting both choirs. Together they will be performing a programme of sacred music including Luigi Cherubini's Requiem in C Minor.

Created in 1984 by Nerja town hall's Fundación Pública de Cultura (public culture foundation), with the encouragement of the then councillor for culture, Mari Trini Pascual Navas, Coral Alminares has given more than 400 performances in different countries and recorded several albums.

Cherubini's Requiem in C Minor was composed in 1816 and is one of his most well-known sacred works. It premiered on 21 January 1817 at a commemoration service for King Louis XVI of France on the twenty-fourth anniversary of his beheading during the French Revolution.