Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Photo of Coral Alminares taken in 2024 at Nerja's cultural centre. SUR
Costa del Sol choir to give 40th anniversary concert
Culture

Costa del Sol choir to give 40th anniversary concert

Coral Alminares de Nerja will be performing at the town's El Salvador church on Sunday 6 April with the Malaga Provincial Youth Orchestra and the Santa María de la Victoria Choir

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Monday, 31 March 2025, 12:04

Coral Alminares de Nerja choir, which is based in the eastern Costa del Sol town, is concluding its year of 40th anniversary celebrations with a concert at Nerja's El Salvador church on Sunday 6 April at 8.30pm.

The choir will be accompanied by Malaga's provincial youth orchestra, directed by Juan Paulo Gomez, and the Santa María de la Victoria choir. José Eugenio Vicente will be conducting both choirs. Together they will be performing a programme of sacred music including Luigi Cherubini's Requiem in C Minor.

Created in 1984 by Nerja town hall's Fundación Pública de Cultura (public culture foundation), with the encouragement of the then councillor for culture, Mari Trini Pascual Navas, Coral Alminares has given more than 400 performances in different countries and recorded several albums.

Cherubini's Requiem in C Minor was composed in 1816 and is one of his most well-known sacred works. It premiered on 21 January 1817 at a commemoration service for King Louis XVI of France on the twenty-fourth anniversary of his beheading during the French Revolution.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Shopkeepers in Mijas Pueblo up in arms at low emission zone
  2. 2 Junta to promote Ronda more to reduce the effects of severed connection with the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Checks and repairs after wettest March in 20 years on the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Pony allegedly stolen from owner in UK turns up in Andalucía
  5. 5 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction dives into the importance of the sea in prehistory
  6. 6 Golden Mile beachside readied for development
  7. 7 Join the armies
  8. 8 The great unravelling
  9. 9 A farewell to arms
  10. 10 Torremolinos takes stock of first month with its ZBE low emissions zone up and running

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol choir to give 40th anniversary concert