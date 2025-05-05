Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Costa del Sol charity opens up shop in popular Axarquía town
Community spirit

Nerja-based El Taller de la Amistad has started to sell craft products, cards and handmade soaps from its new premises in Frigiliana

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Monday, 5 May 2025, 15:48

El Taller de la Amistad, the organisation that works with children and adults with disabilities in Nerja, on the eastern Costa del Sol, has opened a shop in the nearby town of Frigiliana.

The shop sells products such as cards and bookmarks made with recycled paper as well as soaps and other hygiene products made by the users of the organisation's day centre in Nerja.

Residents and visitors will be able to purchase the articles made in the occupational workshops by people with disabilities, thus promoting employment, visibility and social integration.

Frigiliana town hall has said that the new shop "reaffirms its commitment to inclusion, diversity and collaboration with social entities in the municipality".

The Taller de la Amistad has thanked its volunteers who have made the shop possible, which will serve to disseminate the work done by people with disabilities. The organisation gave special thanks to Frigiliana's Azalea Women's Association and Ana Mari and Belén "for their commitment" to the organisation, which supports residents throughout the Axarquía.

