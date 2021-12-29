Contract awarded for Nerja to Maro bike lane The company Actüa Infraestructuras S.L. will be in charge of carrying out the works, valued at 325,366 euros, of which 80 per cent will be financed with European funds

Nerja town hall has awarded the works of a first section of a bike lane connecting Nerja with neighbouring Maro, measuring 900 metres long. The contract has gone to the company Actüa Infraestructuras S.L. and is valued at 325,366 euros. Once the contract has been signed, the company will have eight months in which to complete the work.

Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, said in a statement that the lane "will run from the access roundabout to Burriana beach, on Avenida de Pescia, to the roundabout at the Oasis de Capistrano area.

Emission-free transport

Armijo highlighted the "boost" to Nerja and Maro of this "important" project "with which we are going to provide the the town with new infrastructure, responding to the needs of our residents and visitors, and with which we will reinforce the safety of cyclists and pedestrians, help the environment through transport without emissions and encourage sport." the mayor said.

Councillor for European Resources, María del Carmen López , pointed out that the project is part of the EU’s Sustainable and Integrated Development Strategy 'EDUSI Nerja' and will be co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), which will provide 260,293 euros, with the town hall contributing the remaining 65,073 euros.