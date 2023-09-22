Connecting Malaga's inland villages through art

Jennie Rhodes Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The inland villages of Sayalonga, El Borge, Totalán in Malaga's Axarquía and Casabermeja in the Montes de Málaga area are to host an innovative contemporary art project involving artists from six different countries called ‘Arte para compartir un universo' (art to share a universe).

For Inmaculada López, president of the Azul Violeta association which is involved in the initiative "the project connects four villages in the province of Malaga through an artistic event" and in turn, "connects art with citizens, and puts their villages at the centre of attention".

In a statement, the organisers of the artistic event said that the aim of the project was to "broaden and enrich the cultural offer" in rural areas of Malaga province that have populations of under 5,000 inhabitants. "It is in these villages where efforts should be increased to create cultural projects that encourage the creation of new audiences, support for artistic creation and cultural leisure".

The statement went on to say, "This is in line with the work of the Azul Violeta association, as we understand that contemporary art can also be developed through social commitment and show, a part of the reality of these territories".

European funds

Three local artists from each town will be invited to take part in the project with the idea of delving into aspects of their village and creating works that will form part of the exhibition.

A total of 17 artists from six different countries are taking part: Spain, Cuba, Sweden, Scotland, Holland and France, twelve of whom are residents of El Borge, Sayalonga, Totalán and Casabermeja.

Subsequently, the Diputación de Málaga provincial authority will produce a general catalogue that will bring together the four collections. There will also be creative workshops and open days. The project is subsidised with European Next Generation funds from the Plan for Recovery, Transformation and Resilience, through the Junta de Andalucía.