Coastal towns remember victims of Spanish Civil War massacre on 86th anniversary Thousands of civilians were killed by Italian and German forces while fleeing the Civil War in Malaga

An old photo of people on the Desbandá fleeing Malaga. / SUR

Events are taking place from today to mark 86 years since the La Desbandá; the massacre on the Malaga to Almería road on 8 February 1937 when thousands of civilians were killed by Italian and German forces during Spain's Civil War.

This evening at 7pm in the Centro del Exílio in Vélez-Málaga, there is a tribute to the victims organised by the Axarquía's Foro de la Memoria.

The annual walk from Malaga to Almeria, which started in 2017 and is organised by Malaga's historical association, set off from Mijas on Wednesday and is stopping in Nerja today, Friday, and Salobreña (Granada province) tomorrow, where tributes will also be paid.

The group is due to arrive in Almeria on 10 February. The annual memorial gathering at El Peñón del Cuervo in La Cala del Moral is taking place on 8 February.