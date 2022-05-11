Nerja Civil Protection volunteers to get new HQ The purpose-built facility will be constructed on land next to the Enrique López Cuenca sports complex

Nerja’s Civil Protection volunteers group is to get new headquarters, which will replace the current office in Calle Carabeo. They have, for more than a decade, shared the space with the Municipal School of Music and Dance.

The new HQ is to be built on a plot of land located next to the town’s Enrique López Cuenca sports complex. Nerja’s councillor for safety and transport, Francisco Arce, said: "Our objective is to continue supporting the Civil Protection group so that it has the necessary resources to allow its volunteers to continue carrying out the great work they do.”

Arce went on to say that the land, which is owned by the town hall, “meets the necessary requirements for its location, size and proximity to the main roads, and is registered as urban, which makes it suitable for the intended use.”

The town hall has not specified the planned investment or the estimated deadlines for project to be completed.