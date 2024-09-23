US citizens from across Malaga province unite for Democrats Abroad meeting

Sections
Almost 50 Democrats Abroad supporters enjoyed a lunch in Nerja last Saturday. Karey Ramos, leader of the local branch, welcomed members to an informal lunch at a well-known Italian restaurant in the town.
US citizens from all over the province of Malaga and as far afield as Salobreña and La Alpujarra in Granada discussed their experiences of living in Spain, the presidential debates and their plans to galvanise fellow Americans into voting in the next US presidential election.
The Malaga province group, which is only a year old, has a full programme of events running up to the decisive election in November.
Organisers were keen to point out that no dogs or cats were eaten during the get-together.
