Chilches to Benajarafe coastal path set to go ahead after years of protests Malaga's provincial government has approved a 1.2 million euro grant which will be transferred to Vélez-Málaga town hall in the next few days

One of the local protests from over the years asking for the coastal path. / EUGENIO CABEZAS

After six years of delays and setbacks, with at least half a dozen protests in between from residents angry at the lack of promenade connecting the two coastal villages, the promenade between Chilches and Benajarafe is finally moving forward.

At its last meeting, Malaga's provincial authority, approved the award of three grants for Vélez-Málaga town hall, totalling 1.2 million euros for the project.

President of the Diputación, Francisco Salado, said the path will be "an important improvement both for the residents of the area, who have been asking for years for the projects to be carried out, and for those who visit this stretch of coastline."

The total length of the promenade will be almost two and a half kilometres. Wooden walkways will be installed, accessibility to the beach will be improved and the entire route of the coastal path will be signposted.

In addition, vehicles will be prohibited from parking in the area, which will undergo a general cleanup operation and invasive plants will be removed in favour of planting native species.