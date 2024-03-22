Charity on eastern strip of the Costa del Sol seeks English-speaking volunteers

Jennie Rhodes Vélez-Málaga Friday, 22 March 2024, 14:51 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Vélez-Málaga branch of the Cruz Roja (Red Cross) is looking for English-speaking volunteers.

The service provides help to people across the Axarquía with medical appointments, loans of mobility aids, social services appointments, home visits and shopping.

It is also looking for a new volunteer-coordinator who would need a "reasonable level of Spanish" and own transport.

For further details email: axarquiasocial@cruzroja.es.