A Cruz Roja volunteer carries a child. SUR
Charity on eastern strip of the Costa del Sol seeks English-speaking volunteers
Community spirit

The Vélez-Málaga branch of the Cruz Roja (Red Cross) provides help to people across the Axarquía with medical appointments, loans of mobility aids, social services appointments, home visits and shopping

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Vélez-Málaga

Friday, 22 March 2024, 14:51

The Vélez-Málaga branch of the Cruz Roja (Red Cross) is looking for English-speaking volunteers.

The service provides help to people across the Axarquía with medical appointments, loans of mobility aids, social services appointments, home visits and shopping.

It is also looking for a new volunteer-coordinator who would need a "reasonable level of Spanish" and own transport.

For further details email: axarquiasocial@cruzroja.es.

