'Chamamé', the South American music recognised by UNESCO will be performed in Nerja The Argentinian singer Lorena Larrea and Osvaldo Gómez will perform in the Plaza de España to mark International Migrants Day

The Argentinian artist Lorena Larrea, along with Osvaldo Gómez will be performing this coming Saturday, 18 December at 5pm in Nerja’s Plaza de España, to commemorate International Migrants' Day. They will be performing Chamamé; a popular musical style in the northwest of Argentina and other South American countries as part of their Ñañuvá tour, which means 'embrace' in the Guaraní language spoken by many native South Americans.

Chamamé is based on rhythms acquired from polka and the Jesuit-Guarani legacy at the time of the Christianisation of South America, with its origins dating back to the sixteenth century. It has gone through a number of name changes.

With a professional career of more than 20 years, Lorena Larrea will give the concert as the official representative of Chamamé. In November 2020 the musical style was declared a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, following a campaign by the singer with the support of the government of the province of Corrientes in Argentina.

Larrea gave a concert organised by Casa América in Malaga city last week. The artist has also announced that next January she intends to participate in the Fiesta del Chamamé del Mercosur, which will be held in the Argentinean province of Corrientes and broadcast worldwide.

During a reception for the Argentinian singer earlier this week, the Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo stated that he valued "the contribution and involvement" of the Argentinean community in the economic and social development of the town. He stressed that "we have always maintained a very good relationship with Casa Argentina de Nerja and have collaborated in the initiatives they have proposed to us.”

Many Argentinians living in Nerja are the children of migrants who came to Spain in the 1950s and 60s. He also pointed out that Nerja has been twinned with the Argentinian city of San Juan since 1997. There are roughly a thousand Argentinians living in the town and approximately 20,000 across Malaga province.