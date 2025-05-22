Central government hands over management of service roads to eastern Costa del Sol town hall

Eugenio Cabezas Thursday, 22 May 2025, 18:44 Compartir

Nerja town hall has been planning for several years to carry out work to improve access in the area around the old N-340 coastal road in the Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs area and its old service roads. The town hall has now received a positive response following its request last October to the central government to hand over management of the service roads to the town hall.

The central government's Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda has already transferred different sections of the old N-340 to Nerja town hall.

Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, said in a statement that he viewed the transfer "very positively", adding that "having this land is essential to implement important projects that are currently being processed and that will contribute to the sustainable development of the municipality and the improvement of local infrastructure".

He thanked the State Roads Unit in Malaga spokesperson, Elena Fernández, "for her support and collaboration, which have been key to speeding up the procedures and making it possible to formalise the transfer agreement".

Nerja's councillor for infrastructure, Alberto Tomé, explained that the transfer will allow progress to be made on "important" projects including continuing with the implementation of the cycle path between Nerja and Maro, the creation of several viewpoints and the regulation of access to the Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs area, included in the Nerja tourism sustainability plan.

Environmentalists have been denouncing the proliferation of motorhomes and the lack of control in the Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs area. With this transfer to the town hall, the recovery and refurbishment of the old Maro bridge is also being contemplated.

Armijo has also announced that the contract to redevelop Calles Torres Viejas de Macaca has been awarded, which "symbolises an important step" in the collaboration between the town hall and the communities of owners of residential areas (APCUN). It will "significantly improve the infrastructure and contribute to reinforcing the quality of life and the safety of residents and pedestrians who pass through this area," he said.